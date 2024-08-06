Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt taking initiatives to expand UPI's global reach: MoS Chaudhary in RS

RBI's Payments Vision Document 2025 has also outlined expanding the global outreach of UPI and RuPay cards as one of the key objectives under the internationalisation pillar

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

RBI has permitted the linking of RuPay credit cards with Unified Payments Interface (UPI). | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said the government and RBI have been taking various initiatives for expanding the global reach of UPI, which is currently available in seven nations.
RBI's Payments Vision Document 2025 has also outlined expanding the global outreach of UPI and RuPay cards as one of the key objectives under the internationalisation pillar, he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The government along with RBI has been taking various initiatives from time to time for expanding the global outreach of UPI. RBI has been collaborating with various relevant stakeholders (central banks of various countries, Bank of International Settlements, World Bank and other institutions) for expanding the outreach of UPI," he said.
With these concerted efforts, he said, UPI is live in seven countries--Bhutan, Singapore, the UAE, France, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Replying to another question, Chaudhary said, the government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have been taking various initiatives from time to time to promote RuPay cards including increasing its penetration in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
RBI has permitted the linking of RuPay credit cards with Unified Payments Interface (UPI), he said, adding, this integration is aimed at enhancing the reach and usage of RuPay credit cards by providing customers with more convenient avenues to make payments.
As per available data, he said, RuPay is amongst the top three payment service providers and is the fastest growing credit card network in the country. More than 50 per cent of the cards issued in June 2024 were RuPay credit cards.
In terms of number of transactions, 31.7 per cent transactions were processed on RuPay credit cards in June.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UPI transactions jump 36% to Rs 60 trn in Apr-Jun qtr: MoS Finance

Gaining momentum: UPI transactions top Rs 20 trn for third straight month

NPCI reestablishes connectivity with C-Edge following ransomware attack

RBL Bank launches RuPay credit cards with UPI and NCMC functionalities

Small banks' digital payment services affected in cyberattack on tech firm

Topics : UPI UPI transactions RBI payment systems digital payment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon