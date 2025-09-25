Green hydrogen production cost to fall below $3 per kg in India soon: Puri

Green hydrogen production cost will come down to less than $3 per kg in India soon, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, on Thursday.
As the country scales up production, the cost of green hydrogen has already reduced to around $3.5 per kg in India, from earlier estimates of $5.5 per kg, Puri said at S&P Global Commodity Insights’ World Hydrogen India summit. “Today, the price is hovering at around $3.50 per kg (for production of green hydrogen). As we expand, replicate, and deepen, we are going to come below $3/kg,” he said.
The cost of green hydrogen production at state-run Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) Panipat 10 Kilo Tonnes per Annum (KTPA) plant is below $4 per kg, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL) 5 KTPA plant in Visakhapatnam is around $3.5 per kg, Puri added.
The minister called India’s target of achieving green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030 “conservative”, as he expects production to exceed the set targets.
India’s oil and gas PSUs have announced collective plans to set up 1 MTPA of green hydrogen capacity by 2030, signalling their readiness to lead the energy transition, Puri said.
The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are in the process of floating tenders for procurement of green hydrogen on a build–own–operate (BOO) basis with an initial capacity of 42 KTPA, which is expected to rise to 172 KTPA, he added.
The government has awarded 900,000 tonnes per annum production capacity of green hydrogen to 19 companies under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), which Puri said marks a significant stride towards becoming a global leader in green hydrogen.