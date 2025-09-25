Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee undervalued among peers, REER at lowest level since February 2019

Rupee undervalued among peers, REER at lowest level since February 2019

The rupee's REER fell to 98.79 in July, the lowest since February 2019, with RBI easing intervention as FII outflows, rising imports and weak sentiment pressure the currency

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Meanwhile, RBI data showed that India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $703 billion, near the record high of $705 billion. Total reserves crossed $700 billion for the first time since July this year. (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the rupee continues to hit new lows, the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that the currency is undervalued compared with its peers. As of July 2025, the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the rupee fell to 98.79, the lowest since February 2019. The REER was at 100.36 in June.
 
Market participants said India’s inflation remains lower than that of many of its key trading partners, allowing the REER to decline and making the rupee appear more competitive in real terms. In addition, foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows from equity and debt markets, amounting to about Rs 60,000 crore, have exerted downward pressure on the rupee, further contributing to the fall in the REER index. Rising gold and energy prices have also inflated the import bill, putting additional strain on the rupee.
 
 
“It is signifying that the rupee is undervalued in real terms relative to its trading partners. Broadly, RBI generally tries to keep REER around 96-104 (not too undervalued or overvalued), to balance competitiveness and inflation,” said Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury, Global Trading Centre, FX & Rates Treasury, Shinhan Bank India.
 
“India’s inflation is lower than that of its trading partners, which lets the REER fall (rupee looks cheaper in real terms). Also, when there are FII outflows, the rupee tends to weaken, pushing the REER index lower. Rising gold and energy prices reflect a higher import bill, which again leads to weakness in the rupee, taking the REER index lower,” he added. 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee ends marginally higher amid outflow pressures; closes at 88.67/$

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee extends gains even as FPI selloff continues; opens at 88.62/$

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee stages late rally even as pressure persists; ends at 88.69/$

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee holds steady as RBI intervenes to curb pressure from US risks

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee under pressure for third day, trades near record lows at 88.73/$

 
According to the RBI’s monthly bulletin, the central bank scaled back its market intervention, selling only $2.5 billion in July. The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $57.8 billion by the end of July, against $60.3 billion at the end of June. There were no operations in the currency futures segment for the fourth consecutive month. Market participants said this suggests the central bank may be comfortable with a gradual and orderly depreciation of the rupee to support export competitiveness.
 
“The rupee depreciated further after July, and has been the worst performing among peers. The REER could have declined further in August and September,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
In May, the REER had risen after five consecutive months of moderation since December 2024. Before the latest decline, the REER had climbed from 103.66 in January 2024 to a peak of 108.14 in November.
 
The REER adjusts the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners. A REER value above 100 indicates an appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially making Indian exports less competitive in global markets.
 
Meanwhile, RBI data showed that India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $703 billion, near the record high of $705 billion. Total reserves crossed $700 billion for the first time since July this year.
 

More From This Section

water shortage

Centre earmarks 65% MGNREGA funds for over-exploited water blocks

hawa mahal tourism rajasthan

Rajasthan govt plans to boost tourism in lesser-known destinationspremium

Goods and Services Tax, GST

GSTAT mandates e-filing of appeals, sets staggered deadlines till June 2026

rice

Exporters welcome mandatory APEDA registration for non-basmati rice

ART GALLERY

GST rate cut from 12% to 5% poised to brighten India's art landscapepremium

Topics : Rupee Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon