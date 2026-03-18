India blends sustainability with growth in twin-track model: Mospi

India is advancing a development strategy that combines economic transformation with environmental sustainability, according to two bulletins released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) on the Prosperity and Planet pillars of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These reports are part of a larger series of thematic, data-driven reports aligned with five foundational pillars of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development — People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnerships. Together, the publications argue that long-term wellbeing depends on aligning growth with social equity, resource efficiency, and ecological stewardship.

Regarding sanitation and waste, the Planet-focused bulletin described the Swachh Bharat Mission as having delivered a “great sanitation revolution”, with 100 per cent of districts achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by 2019–20.

On the issue of gender-sensitive sanitation, the report highlighted that six jurisdictions — Chandigarh, Goa, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep — have achieved 100 per cent compliance. “India's commitment to gender-sensitive sanitation in schools reflects a strategic effort to link infrastructure development with social equity and improved educational outcomes for girls,” the report noted.

In parallel, waste-recycling infrastructure is reported to have expanded from 829 facilities in 2019–20 to 3,036 in 2024–25, keeping an estimated 103 lakh tonnes of plastic waste out of landfills and signalling a systemic move towards circular economy practices. The bulletin noted that this expansion has generated employment, reduced pollution, and created economic value from waste streams.

The Prosperity bulletin defined prosperity as encompassing not only aggregate output but equitable access to productive opportunities, decent work, resilient infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable livelihoods, particularly under SDG 7 (energy), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 10 (reduced inequalities), and SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities).

On energy, the report noted that India has achieved 100 per cent village electrification and “near-universal” household electrification, with coverage exceeding 98 per cent and the SDG 7.1.1 indicator moving from 99.77 to 100 per cent in just 24 months. This outcome is attributed to schemes such as Saubhagya, Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, the Integrated Power Development Scheme, and Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana, which together strengthened last-mile connectivity, rural and urban distribution networks, and the financial viability of power utilities.

On the real economy, the report highlighted tourism as a key engine of job-rich growth. Tourism’s direct share in GDP stood at 2.60 per cent in 2022–23, with a tourism direct GDP growth rate of 227.48 per cent as the sector recovered from the pandemic. Schemes such as Swadesh Darshan and its 2.0 version, the PRASHAD programme, and the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN) have financed circuits, last-mile connectivity, and tourism-linked infrastructure in religious, heritage, coastal, and ecotourism destinations across multiple states.

The bulletin also recorded a “sustained and measurable decline” in the Gini coefficient of household consumption expenditure between 2011–12 and 2023–24, attributing this trend to social protection and livelihood schemes under SDG 10.2.1.

Urban sustainability has been identified as a shared node between the two pillars. Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the proportion of waste processed has risen sharply, with 12 states surpassing the national benchmark and several — including Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, and Kerala — recording 100 per cent processing.

“For India, the opportunity lies in leveraging demographic dividends, technological adoption, and policy innovation to drive inclusive and sustainable prosperity,” the report emphasised.