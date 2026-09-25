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Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves fall $14.89 billion to $766 billion: RBI data

India's forex reserves fall $14.89 billion to $766 billion: RBI data

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 14.881 billion to USD 765.901 billion during the week ended September 18 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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India's forex reserves dropped by USD 14.881 billion to USD 765.901 billion during the week ended September 18 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, forex reserves had fallen by USD 4.924 billion to USD 780.782 billion.

For the week ended September 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, fell by USD 14.816 billion to USD 630.980 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

 

The value of gold reserves increased by USD 68 million to USD 111.292 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down USD 106 million to USD 18.739 billion. India's reserve position with the IMF stood at USD 4.89 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Forex reserves India forex reserves RBI

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 6:22 PM IST