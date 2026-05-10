Indian consumers balancing aspirations with financial prudence: Report

Indian consumers are embracing purposeful spending, and balancing aspirations with financial prudence, amid evolving economic realities, a Deloitte India report said.

The trend highlights the structural resilience of the consumer base, which continues to adapt to changing market conditions without compromising on long-term lifestyle aspirations, said the latest edition of Deloitte 'Consumer Signals India Chapter'.

The report found a clear shift in Indian consumer spending with activity being concentrated in core categories, with spending beyond essentials picking up only in a few areas.

Within travel, while overall intent has eased after the festive peak, demand is shifting towards premiumisation, with value, comfort and reliability driving preferences.

"Indian consumers are entering a phase of calibrated consumption. They are becoming more mature and resilient, balancing aspiration with financial discipline and intentional decision-making," Deloitte South Asia,Partner and Consumer Industry Leader, Anand Ramanathan said.

Households are becoming sharper about where value lies, prioritising essentials, upgrading experiences and deferring large commitments. Improved food frugality and stable savings behaviour reinforce this shift, Ramanathan said.

The shift towards purposeful consumption, balancing aspiration with prudence pattern underscores a structurally resilient consumer base that is adapting to economic realities while continuing to seek value, quality and meaningful experiences, the report added.