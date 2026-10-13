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Home / Economy / News / Indian Railways freight loading rises 6.1% to 135.5 mt in September

Indian Railways freight loading rises 6.1% to 135.5 mt in September

Freight loading rose 6.14 per cent year-on-year, while revenue increased 9.3 per cent to Sep 2025 levels, with coal loading up 9 per cent and daily coal rake supply to power plants rising 11.6 per cen

Indian Railways, cement industry, Freight rate

The Railways intends to increase freight volumes to 3,000 mt by 2031.

Dhruvaksh Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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Indian Railways recorded a 6.14 per cent year-on-year growth in freight loading in September, ferrying 135.5 million tonnes (mt) of goods. Coal, which has been at the centre of a debate over shortages at power plants, is predominantly carried by rail. The ministry said coal loading grew by 9 per cent in September compared with the same period last year.
 
“Indian Railways stepped up domestic coal supply to power houses during September 2026. The average number of coal rakes supplied per day increased to 443 rakes, compared with 397 rakes per day in September 2025, registering 11.6 per cent growth,” the ministry said on Tuesday.
 
 
Several major commodity segments recorded strong growth during the month, the national transporter said. “Food Grain loading grew by 25 per cent, Clinker by 20 per cent, Domestic Container by 10 per cent, Coal by 9 per cent, Balance Other Goods by 8.2 per cent, Mineral Oil by 6 per cent, Finished Steel by 5.5 per cent and Iron Ore by 5.2 per cent,” it added.
 
The national transporter’s freight revenue growth was close to double digits in percentage terms. Freight revenue in September 2026 increased by Rs 1,266 crore over September 2025, registering growth of 9.3 per cent.
 
The Railways intends to increase freight volumes to 3,000 mt by 2031. It expects to end the financial year at around 1,750 mt.
 
Across the first two quarters of 2026-27, the Railways loaded 833.7 mt of freight, registering growth of 4.1 per cent over the corresponding period last year. Freight revenue during the same period grew by 3.7 per cent, the Railways said.
     

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Topics : Indian Railways Indian Railway Freight

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 3:07 PM IST