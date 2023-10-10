close
Sensex (0.45%)
65810.27 + 297.88
Nifty (0.41%)
19592.60 + 80.25
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
39991.60 + 246.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.45%)
5835.25 + 25.90
Nifty Bank (0.52%)
44113.75 + 227.25
Heatmap

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the CPI , was forecast to have fallen to 5.50% in September from 6.83% in August, according to an Oct. 3-9 Reuters poll of 66 economists

inflation

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 9:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian retail inflation likely eased to 5.50% last month, within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band, on moderating food price rises and government subsidies that offset a surge in the cost of crude oil, a Reuters poll found.
The RBI kept monetary policy unchanged on Oct. 6 for a fourth consecutive meeting and signalled interest rates would remain high until inflation was closer to 4%, the midpoint of the central bank's 2-6% target range.
Rises in food prices, which make up about half the consumer price index (CPI), continue to cool from recent peaks after the Indian government enacted a series of measures to boost supply.
Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the CPI , was forecast to have fallen to 5.50% in September from 6.83% in August, according to an Oct. 3-9 Reuters poll of 66 economists.
Forecasts ranged between 5.10% and 6.90%, with over three-quarters of respondents predicting inflation to fall below the central bank's upper end of the target range.
"Vegetable prices have corrected very sharply and not just for tomatoes, but for a host of other vegetables as well.So more or less the vegetable price shock is receding," said Dhiraj Nim, an economist at ANZ Research.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

India GDP: Cricket World Cup economic boost is threatened by taxes

Govt increases advertisement rates for FM radio stations after 8 yrs

Primary energy demand in India will more than double by 2045: Opec

Assam cabinet approves Rs 3,000 cr for 1,000 km economic corridor project

Israel-Hamas conflict: Jewellery, gems likely to lose sheen, say experts

"Having said that, the persistent part of the food inflation problem remains there, which is cereals, pulses and spices, and I think the RBI can't do much about it anyway."
Rising crude oil prices are also likely to keep inflation elevated in the world's third-largest oil importer. Oil prices rose around 3% on Monday to trade around $90 a barrel.
"Oil prices ... are likely to remain high over the remainder of the year on global supply concerns," said Alexandra Hermann at Oxford Economics.
Inflation was predicted to remain above 4% at least until the second quarter of 2025, averaging 5.5% this fiscal year and 4.8% next, a separate Reuters poll showed. Economists expect the RBI's next move to be a cut in the second quarter of 2024.
 
(Reporting by Milounee Purohit; Polling by Anant Chandak and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Hari Kishan and Mark Potter)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Inflation food prices Indian Economy CPI

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon