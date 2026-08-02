Panel orders first comprehensive study to reform Delhi's cooperative sector

Expressing serious concern over the prolonged stagnation in key financial and business parameters of institutions such as the Delhi State Cooperative Bank, a High-Level Committee on short-term cooperative credit institutions recently approved a comprehensive diagnostic study of Delhi's cooperative sector to be conducted by NABCONS on behalf of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The first-ever comprehensive diagnostic assessment of the cooperative sector in the National Capital Territory of Delhi will fill a critical knowledge gap and provide an evidence-based roadmap for policy reforms, sectoral revitalisation and long-term sustainability, an official statement said.

NABCONS is a wholly owned subsidiary of NABARD that provides consultancy and advisory services, with a special focus on sectors such as agriculture and allied sectors, food processing, rural infrastructure, climate change, natural resource management, banking and finance, micro enterprises, and others.

The meeting of the High-Level Committee on short-term cooperative credit institutions in Delhi was chaired by Pandurang K Pole, secretary (cooperation), Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The committee, while warning that a continuation of current trends at the Delhi State Cooperative Bank could undermine its long-term relevance and competitiveness, also stressed that a "business-as-usual" approach was no longer viable and called for reforms centred on business expansion, customer acquisition, digital transformation, innovation and improved customer service.

It emphasised the need to accelerate reforms in governance, regulatory compliance, capacity building and digitisation.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Reserve Bank of India, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, the Delhi State Cooperative Bank, NABARD, NABCONS and several urban cooperative banks.

While urban cooperative banks are regulated separately under the RBI-led Task Force for Urban Cooperative Banks (TAFCUB), the committee said their participation as special invitees would enable a more holistic assessment of Delhi's cooperative ecosystem and facilitate coordinated policy interventions.