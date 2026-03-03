PM urges industry to ramp up R&D spending and seize trade deal gains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the industry to leverage the opportunities that recent trade deals have opened up, asked them to stop being “miserly” in their investments in research and development, and reiterated the core mantras of “build more, produce more, connect more, and export more”.

Addressing the second webinar on Budget 2026-27, the PM said that it is “our responsibility is that we should never compromise on quality” if the country is to utilise the full scope of the trade deals. He said quality is one area where “we must apply maximum strength, intelligence, and focus” and “our products must meet global standards”.

Modi termed the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Mission as an important initiative, integrating sustainability in core business strategy will be essential. He said the industries that invest in clean technology in time will be able to build better access to new markets in the coming years. On Monday, Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney in their talks “underscored solutions for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) as a key area of cooperation offering a significant opportunity for the sustainable production of energy and critical minerals.”

In his address at the webinar, the PM stressed that studying the needs and expectations of other countries, and understanding the preferences and comfort of consumers in those markets, is the key. “We must create user-friendly products tailored to their needs,” he said, adding that “only then can India truly benefit from the opportunities opened by various free trade agreements, which have created a highway of growth for you”.

The PM said the world is seeking reliable and resilient manufacturing partners. He said the direction and resolve are clear: “Build more, produce more, connect more, and now the need is to export more.” He asked the industry to not be parsimonious in investing in research and development, and embrace emerging technologies.

Modi said the days of being frugal in research are over. “We must have only one mantra — quality, quality, quality,” he said. With the trade deals, especially the one with the European Union focusing on increasing linkages with India’s MSMEs, the PM said the reforms made in the MSME classification have had a wide impact.

“Enterprises no longer fear that expanding their business will deprive them of government benefits. Continuous efforts have been made to improve MSMEs' access to credit, promote technology upgrades, and build capacity,” he said. However, he said, the real impact of these efforts will be visible only when MSMEs become competitive, increase productivity, raise quality standards, adopt digital processes, and integrate into strong value chains.

Modi said that by focusing on sectors such as Dedicated Rare Earth Corridors and container manufacturing, India is working to strengthen its trade ecosystem. Modi said that there is a global shift towards sustainability as markets now look beyond cost to environmental impact. “Incorporating sustainability into core business strategies is now essential,” he said.