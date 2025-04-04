Friday, April 04, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI to cut rates three more times this year on tariff threat, says Citi

RBI to cut rates three more times this year on tariff threat, says Citi

India's economy is forecast to grow by 6.7 per cent in the current financial year, according to the central bank's estimate released in February

Citi

Citibank's latest forecast means it expects a total of 100 basis points in rate cuts for the year (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's central bank will cut rates three more times this year by 75 basis points as the economy's growth outlook worsens due to import tariffs imposed by the United States, according to Citibank economists.

Citibank's latest forecast means it expects a total of 100 basis points in rate cuts for the year, in line with those predicted by JPMorgan and Nomura. The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent in February, its first in nearly five years.

The 27 per cent tariff imposed by the US on Indian imports could impact GDP growth in 2025-26 by close to 40 basis points, Samiran Chakraborty, Citi's chief India economist, said in a report.

 

"If these tariffs lead to a material global growth slowdown, then potentially that could impart a larger negative effect on India's exports," Chakraborty said.

"Also, we are worried that persistent uncertainty around continuously negotiated tariffs could depress private investment intentions and affect GDP growth too," he said.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI maintains FPI investment caps in govt securities, corp bonds for FY26

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Assocham urges RBI to hold rates, advises 'wait and watch' approach

PremiumReserve Bank of India, RBI

Run up to MPC review: RBI actively focusing on policy rate transmission

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's Rs 80,000 cr OMO push drags 10-year government bond yield under 6.5%

Poonam Gupta

Govt appoints Poonam Gupta as new RBI Deputy Governor ahead of MPC

India's economy is forecast to grow by 6.7 per cent in the current financial year, according to the central bank's estimate released in February. Inflation is seen averaging 4.2 per cent this year, leaving room for the RBI to cut rates.

The RBI's rate setting panel meets next week with a decision due to be announced on April 9. A Reuters poll of economists forecasts a 25 basis point cut in rates at the meeting.

Citi said it assigned "a very small probability of a 50 basis point cut in the April meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Mixed bag for India as US President Donald Trump unleashes tariff war

Premiumit sector job,talent poaching

US tariffs: Manufacturing, retail growth for IT companies may take a hit

Image via Shutterstock

India's shrimp exports to US seen badly hit due to high reciprocal tariffs

PremiumDonald Trump

Trump's tariffs: Mobile makers assembling phones in India set to gain

PremiumDonald Trump

US tariffs: Calls grow louder for PLI push to mitigate looming trade risks

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI rate cut Citi Citi Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon