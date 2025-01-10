Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rising Rajasthan Summit: Trade body seeks migrant support for investments

Rising Rajasthan Summit: Trade body seeks migrant support for investments

Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 35 trillion, the highest in the state's history, were signed during the three-day summit held in Jaipur from December 9-11

Rising Rajasthan

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Rajasthan-based trade body has urged the state government to speed up establishing a migrant assistance cell to give an impetus to agreements signed during the recently held Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.
 
Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 35 trillion, the highest in the state’s history, were signed during the three-day summit held in Jaipur from December 9-11.
 
The Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) said setting up a migrant assistance cell immediately had become necessary for the implementation of the MoUs.
 
During a pre-Budget meeting with the Rajasthan government, it was suggested that the government should ensure budgetary provision for infrastructure required for the establishment of the industries and businesses, RTIA Executive President Prem Biyani said.
 
 
According to him, most of the investment proposals have been in solar energy, for which a big focus needs to be made on the s transmission. 

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Cong protests Rajasthan districts' dissolution, BJP says no schemes stopped

Rajasthan Youth Affairs minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Investment summit displayed Rajasthan's business potential: Col Rathore

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM announces examination calendar for 815K goverment jobs

Rajasthan, Tourism

Rajasthan saw over 200 mn tourists till Nov, including 1.9 mn foreigners

Haribhau Bagade

Rajasthan Guv hails NEP, says old education system sought to produce clerks

 
ARTIA Senior Vice-President Kailash Sharma too stressed the importance of such a cell. He said that the Rajasthan Foundation could be merged with the migrant cell department to ensure quick solutions to Rajasthani migrant’s problems. 
 
Sharma said during the meeting, ARTIA officials asked the state government to determine the priority areas keeping in view the MoUs and investment proposals. 
 
“Priority should be given to the businesses that are run by clean energy and green energy and do not pollute,” he added.
 
“Tourism, minerals, textiles, handicrafts, gems and jewellery, agro and dairy processing sector have ample scope for value addition, innovation, significant results in terms of investment, employment, and tax income for the government,” he said, adding that the state government should also ensure a transparent and effective business approach policy for businessmen.

More From This Section

Suman Bery, Suman, Bery

Niti Aayog seeks balance between govt and corporate debt markets: Bery

industry

IIP growth hits 6-month high of 5.2% in November on manufacturing boost

TAX

Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1.73 trillion to state govts

bond market

India sees biggest bond outflows since 2020 amid global volatility

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Centre releases Rs 1.73 trillion towards tax devolution to states

Topics : rajasthan Trade talks Rajasthan government Investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon