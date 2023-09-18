Subsidy of Rs 150 cr distributed under PM's Employment Generation Programme

Embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Local for Vocal' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) distributed a margin money subsidy of Rs 150 crore to the beneficiaries under the PM's Employment Generation Programme in the national capital, said an official statement.

The KVIC along with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, inked three separate MoUs and laid the foundation stone of 'Modern Khadi of New India' in the Amritkal of Independent India on Monday at Delhi's Kamani Auditorium, it said.

In the presence of KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar, these fundamental agreements were signed with Prasar Bharati, NBCC (India) Limited, and Digital India Corporation, it added.

The objective of these MoUs is to prepare a roadmap to modernize the Khadi and Village Industries Commission and popularize its products among the youth as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the MoU signed with Prasar Bharati, very soon the anchors of DD News and DD International channels will be seen in Khadi apparel, said the statement.

While speaking on the occasion, Manoj Kumar said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Khadi has now become an identity self-reliant India. In such a scenario, this agreement with Prasar Bharati will substantiate to be a milestone in making Khadi popular among the youth, it said.

Kumar also distributed a margin money subsidy of Rs 150 crore to the beneficiaries under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme on the occasion.

Along with this, NBCC (India) Limited will build new modern infrastructure for the Khadi and Village Industries Commission across the country and focus on keeping KVIC up-to-date with the latest technology, KVIC has joined hands with Digital India Corporation, it added.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Director General Sanjay Prasad, on behalf of Prasar Bharati and Director of Publicity Sanjeev Poswal on behalf of KVIC, said the statement.

Whereas, on behalf of NBCC (India) Ltd, Chief General Manager Pradeep Sharma, signed the MoU and on behalf of KVIC it was signed by Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Estate & Services.

On behalf of Digital India Corporation, the MoU was signed by Debarat Nayak, Chief Technical Officer and Rajan Babu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Information Technology on behalf of KVIC.

A dashboard was dedicated to the Chairman for monitoring the schemes run by the Commission and the ATR Portal will facilitate the efficient tracking of actions taken on the Commission's decision, said statement.

Addressing the program, Manoj Kumar said that PM Modi has promoted India's National Heritage Khadi on every platform of the world in the past 9 years.

The way Prime Minister Modi did global branding of Khadi by gifting Khadi corsets to the world leaders at the recently held G-20 summit in Delhi, has given a new global identity to Khadi, said the official statement.

He further said that during India's freedom struggle, the Khadi, which was made the key weapon of the Swadeshi movement by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, in today's contemporary world, the same Khadi has been magnificently used by PM Modi in the last 9 years for poverty alleviation, artisan empowerment, food security, women empowerment.

Kumar further said that the Prime Minister has created the most powerful, capable and successful tool and weapon to eradicate unemployment, said the statement.

Creating history in the last financial year under his leadership, the trade of Khadi and village industry products crossed Rs 1.34 lakh crore, while 9.54 lakh new jobs were generated, it added.

KVIC officers and employees were present in the program, said the official statement.