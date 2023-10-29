close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Vision plan to become $30 trn economy by 2047 in works: NITI Aayog CEO

The vision document will outline the institutional and structural changes/ reforms that will be needed for the country to become a developed nation by 2047

BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog

BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday said a vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of about USD 30 trillion by 2047.
The vision document will outline the institutional and structural changes/ reforms that will be needed for the country to become a developed nation by 2047.
The draft Vision India @2047 will be ready by December 2023 and it will be presented before the country in the next three months, he said.
"A vision plan is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of about USD 30 trillion (USD 29.2 trillion) by 2047... the whole purpose of the vision document is to avoid the middle-income trap," he told reporters here.
According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the middle-income trap captures a situation where a middle-income country can no longer compete internationally in standardized, labor-intensive goods because wages are relatively too high, but it also cannot compete in higher value-added activities on a broad enough scale because productivity is relatively too low.
"We are worried about the middle-income trap... India has to cut through the poverty thing and middle-income trap," he said.
While addressing the Chief Ministers of all states in the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all Chief Ministers to work towards making our nation Vikshit Bharat by 2047.
The process was kickstarted by Cabinet Secretary in December 2021, and 10 Sectoral Groups of Secretaries (SGoSs) were tasked with preparing thematic/ sectoral visions.
Multiple rounds of brainstorming and visioning consultations with industry chambers, export promotion council, think tank, research institutions took place.
NITI Aayog was tasked in 2023 to consolidate the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Vikshit Bharat @2047.
"Consultations with SGoSs and thought leaders (including chairman Adani Group Gautam Adani, chairman of the diversified Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai) will take place in November 2023," Subrahmanyam said.
According to the World Bank, the world's middle-income countries (MICs) are a diverse group by size, population, and income level.

Also Read

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

Apple working on a cheaper Vision Pro powered by iPhone-grade chip: Report

States must focus on transparency with regard to finances: NITI Aayog CEO

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik skips NITI Aayog meeting due to prior commitment

Punjab CM to skip NITI Aayog meet amid AAP's ongoing tussle with Centre

India pitches for clear definition of e-commerce trade in goods in WTO

Restaurants make Rs 1,100 cr as Kolkata splurges on food during Durga puja

Govt asks states not to impose tax/duty on power generation from any source

Govt imposes minimum export price of $800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

Goyal urges G7 members to collaborate to facilitate cross border trade

Economies with a GNI (Gross National Income) per capita between USD 1,036 and USD 4,045 are defined as lower middle-income economies and those with a GNI per capita between USD 4,046 and USD 12,535 are defined as upper middle-income economies.
Middle-income countries are home to 75 per cent of the world's population and 62 per cent of the world's poor. They also represent about one-third of global GDP and are major engines of global growth.
Countries with annual per capita income of over USD 12,000 are defined as high-income economies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : NITI Aayog CEO Niti Aayog Indian Economy economy

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon