CBSE CTET 2024: Registration starts at ctet.nic.in; check all details

The Central Board of Secondary Education started the registration procedure for CTET July 2024 on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The last date to apply for the tests is April 2, 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 July session test. Qualified applicants may take a look at the detailed syllabus and register for the test on the official site at ctet.nic.in. 
The last date to apply is April 2. The test will be conducted in 20 various languages on July 7 out of two distinct shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
The official notice by CBSE says that, “The detailed information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in/ shortly and aspiring candidates are requested to download in information Bulletin from above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying". 

CBSE CTET 2024: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Select the “Apply Online” option and fill out the form.
Step 3: Finish the CTET 2024 online application.
Step 4: Submit the scanned copy of your essential documents, sign, and photo.
Step 5: Pay the examination fee
Step 6: Download and print a copy of the confirmation page. 

CBSE CTET 2024: Fee

The exam charge for one paper is Rs 1000 for General, OBC (NCL) applicants and it is Rs 500 for SC, ST, and PwD applicants. For General, OBC (NCL) applicants who need to apply for both the papers, the fee is Rs 1200. SC, ST, and PwD applicants need to pay Rs 600 if they need to apply for paper I and II both.

CBSE CTET: Exam pattern

According to the test pattern, each question in the CTET 2024 will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) with a sum of four options, only one of which will be the best reaction. There will be no negative scoring and one mark will be allocated to each right answer. CTET will be covered across two papers. Paper 1 will be held for people who need to be teachers in classes 1 through 5. Then again, paper 2 will be for the individuals who want to apply for the classes 6 through 8.

CTET: Overview

CTET represents the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET test is held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as per the Guidelines outlined by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The test is conducted to decide the qualification of applicants for appointment as Classes 1 to 8 teachers in central government schools such as NVS, KVS and others. 

Topics : CBSE schools CBSE board exams CBSE exam

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

