CBSE issues advisory on QR codes after Orry, Rickroll posts go viral

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued an advisory cautioning against the “misinterpretation” of QR codes printed on its question papers, saying they are part of internal authentication systems and not web links that lead to external content.

The advisory comes after instances where scanning of QRs on CBSE question papers led to a “Rickrolling” video or images of social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. The instances went viral on social media.

In the advisory, CBSE said the QR codes printed on its question papers are designed primarily for internal processes such as authentication, tracking, and maintaining examination integrity. The board emphasised that the codes do not function as direct internet hyperlinks.

“The QR codes printed on CBSE question papers are not intended to function as direct internet hyperlinks,” the board said. Instead, when scanned, the codes display a specific text string embedded within the system.

According to CBSE, confusion may arise when users copy or manually search the displayed text online. In such cases, search engines may produce unrelated results generated through algorithm-based suggestions. “Such web results are algorithm-driven search outputs and bear no connection to CBSE or its examination processes,” the advisory said.

The board added that these results can sometimes include references to individuals or entities that are unrelated to the examination system. It stressed that such interpretations are incorrect and misleading.

CBSE also alleged that certain elements were deliberately misrepresenting these search results to spread misinformation about the board and its examination processes.

“Certain elements are deliberately misrepresenting these unrelated search results to create false propaganda and malign the image of CBSE. The linking of QR codes to unrelated individuals or content is factually incorrect and misleading,” the advisory stated.

The board urged stakeholders to rely only on verified information issued through official CBSE channels.

CBSE also called upon students, parents, educators, and media platforms to refrain from sharing unverified claims or speculative interpretations regarding the QR codes. It advised stakeholders to verify information through official communications before circulating it further.

“Exercise caution against amplifying content that may distort institutional credibility,” the board said.