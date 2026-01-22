ICSE, ISC Admit Card 2026: CISCE to release 10th, 12th hall tickets soon

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10th and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam 2026 admit cards will shortly be released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The official distribution date of the admit cards has not yet been announced by the board. Hall tickets cannot be downloaded online; instead, they must be printed and given to students by their respective schools.

The CISCE class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to start on February 17 and 12, respectively, so the admit cards should arrive soon. Approximately 1 lakh students will take the ISC board examinations this year, while over 2.5 lakh students are anticipated to sit the ICSE exams.

How to download the ICSE, ISC 2026 Admit Card?

· Visit the official website at cisce.org

· Routed to the ‘News’ section

· Press on the ‘ICSE/ISC Admit Card 2026’ download link

· Fill in your login credentials, solve the captcha, and Submit

· CISCE 2026 admit cards for school students will be displayed

· Download and distribute among students.

Details mentioned on the ICSE, ISC Admit Card 2026

Candidates must make sure that the following information is accurately listed on their admit cards when they receive their ICSE, ISC 2026 test hall ticket from their respective schools:

· CISCE details

· Candidate’s Name

· Date of birth

· Candidate’s Gender

· Unique ID/Roll Number

· Exam Name

· Candidate’s Signature

· Candidate’s Photograph

· Centre address and Number

· Index Number

· Candidate’s Mother’s and Father’s name

· School Name

More about the ICSE, ISC exams 2026

Schools often issue ICSE and ISC admit cards in printed form in 2026. It is recommended that students not enter exam results using screenshots or unofficial digital versions.

Students should notify their school officials right away if there is any discrepancy on their CISCE 10th or 12th admit card, such as an incorrect name, subject, or birthdate. To complete the modifications, the school will work with CISCE.