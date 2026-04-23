HP Board HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2026 to be released soon, know more

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Plus Two) results for 2026 soon on its official website. While the board has not confirmed a date yet, past trends suggest the scorecards may be released around late April to early May.

According to reports, the evaluation process is nearly complete. The board exams were conducted between March and April 2026 across multiple centres in the state, with over 1.84 lakh students appearing for the examinations. To view and download their marksheets, students enrolled in such classes must go to the official websites at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th result 2026: How to download scorecards?

· Visit the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.

· On the home page, you must search for "HPBOSE 10th Result 2026" or "HPBOSE 12th Result 2026".

· There, you have to fill in your Roll Number.

· Afterward, click on the "Submit/View Result" button.

· You will get your results showcased on the screen.

ALSO READ: UP board result 2026: Class 10th and 12th result date confirmed, know more · Download the scorecard in PDF format.

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