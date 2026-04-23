Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 07:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / HP Board HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2026 to be released soon, know more

HP Board HPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2026 to be released soon, know more

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12th (Plus Two) results for 2026 soon on the official website

HP Board HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2026

HP Board HPBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Plus Two) results for 2026 soon on its official website. While the board has not confirmed a date yet, past trends suggest the scorecards may be released around late April to early May. 
 
According to reports, the evaluation process is nearly complete. The board exams were conducted between March and April 2026 across multiple centres in the state, with over 1.84 lakh students appearing for the examinations. To view and download their marksheets, students enrolled in such classes must go to the official websites at hpbose.org.
 

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th result 2026: How to download scorecards?

·        Visit the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.
 
·        On the home page, you must search for "HPBOSE 10th Result 2026" or "HPBOSE 12th Result 2026".
 
·        There, you have to fill in your Roll Number.

Also Read

ICSE 10th Result Date

ICSE 10th Result Date: Result not releasing today; CISCE calls notice fake

AP SSC results 2026

AP SSC results 2026: BSEAP Andhra Board Class 10 result expected soon

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: When will class 10 results be out?

UP Board Result 2026 soon

UP Board Result 2026: Dates, How to check Class 10th, 12th results?

UK Board Result 2026

UK Board Result 2026: How and where to check UBSE Class 10 and 12 results?

 
·        Afterward, click on the "Submit/View Result" button.
 
·        You will get your results showcased on the screen.
 
·        Download the scorecard in PDF format. 

More about the HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th result 2026

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid last-minute issues while checking results. The results will only be accessible online on the board's official website, hpbose.org, once they are made public. To view and download their scorecards, students will need to provide their roll numbers. Until the respective schools produce the original certificates, the digital marksheets will act as temporary records.  
   

More From This Section

UP board result 2026

UP board result 2026: Class 10th and 12th result date confirmed, know more

Education, Students, foreign students

UWA vice chancellor backs greater flexibility for two-way student mobility

JEE Main 2026 Toppers

JEE Main 2026 Toppers: 26 students get 100 percentile, Check list here

JEE Main Result 2026

JEE Main Result 2026: NTA scorecard, answer key to be released soon

JAC board results 2026

JAC board results 2026: Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th results to be out soon

Topics : Class 10 results Himachal Pradesh board examinations board exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026 TomorrowTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table