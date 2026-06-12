NEET-UG 2026 gets longer exam window as NTA eases rules for candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the duration of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate ( NEET-UG ) 2026 to 195 minutes and introduced a series of changes aimed at making the medical entrance examination more candidate-friendly, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The examination, scheduled to be held on June 21, will now run from 2 pm to 5.15 pm instead of the earlier 2 pm to 5 pm. NTA said the revised examination window incorporates the time required for mandatory pre-examination formalities, including signing attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures.

The latest changes come against the backdrop of repeated scrutiny of the NEET examination process. This year, the examination was cancelled and rescheduled following allegations that its integrity had been compromised, leading to demands for structural reforms in the NTA's conduct of high-stakes examinations.

The agency said the change was based on feedback received from candidates over the years. It added that the revised duration would ensure that administrative processes do not eat into the time available for attempting the paper.

“The revised examination window has been designed to ensure that candidates are able to utilise the intended examination time without feeling that administrative procedures are taking away from their opportunity to attempt the paper,” the notice said.

NTA has also increased the rough-work space available to candidates in the question paper booklet. Students will now receive four rough-work pages instead of two, allowing more space for calculations, diagrams and other workings during the examination.

Another change relates to the placement of rough-work pages within the booklet. Previously, rough-work pages were provided only at the end of the question paper. Following feedback from candidates, particularly left-handed students, two rough-work pages will now be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will continue to be available at the end.

The revised layout has been incorporated in both English and regional-language versions of the question paper, enabling candidates to use whichever pages are more convenient during the examination.

The move comes as NTA seeks to improve the conduct of one of the country's largest entrance examinations, which is taken by lakhs of aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses. The agency said even small improvements in examination design can have a positive impact on candidates appearing for a high-stakes test.