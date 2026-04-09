Assam assembly polls record nearly 76% turnout till 3pm as voting continues

A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Thursday in the assembly elections in Assam, where the BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress is looking to reclaim a state it lost a decade ago.

Polling began at 7 am for the 126-member assembly, and 75.91 per cent of the state's 2.5 crore voters had exercised their right till 3 pm, defying overcast skies and rains in many parts of the state. The polling will continue till 5 pm.

In the 2021 assembly elections, held in three phases, voter turnout of around 82 per cent was recorded.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray in this single-phase election, which is largely witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the opposition bloc helmed by the Congress.

Chamaria in Kamrup recorded the highest turnout of 84.43 per cent till 3 pm, while New Guwahati witnessed the lowest at 60.57 per cent, officials said.

This is the first assembly poll in the state after a delimitation exercise, held in 2023, redrew the state's electoral map Chief Minister Himanta, who is seeking re-election from Jalukbari, voted at the Garal Buniyadi LP school in Kamrup (Metro) district, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, son Nandil and daughter Sukanya.

Prior to casting his vote, he and his family offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills and the Doul Govinda Temple in North Guwahati.

Accompanied by his mother, Dolly Gogoi, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote at DCB LP School in Jorhat.

Other prominent candidates who have cast their votes so far include Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia in Nazira, Union minister Pabitra Margherita in Jorhat, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Khowang, and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi in Sibsagar.

State ministers who have exercised their votes so far are Ranoj Pegu in Dhemaji, Ajanta Neog in Golaghat, Ranjeet Kumar Das in Bhabanipur-Sorbhog, Bimal Bora in Tingkhong, Pshanta Phukan in Dibrugarh and Jayanta Malla Baruah in Nalbari.

Votes are being cast at 31,490 polling stations across the 35 districts of the state, with polling concluding at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, seven people were held in connection with election-related violence in the state, officials said.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Akhilesh Kumar Singh, told PTI that violence took place in Tamulpur and Sivasagar on Wednesday night, hours before polling began.

A number of minor clashes have erupted at several polling stations in Sribhumi, Golaghat and Nagaon districts, officials said.

"Most of the clashes took place due to heavy rush, with people fighting over breaking the queue," an official said.

At some polling booths in places like Patharkandi, Merapani and Raha, supporters of ruling and opposition parties clashed, he said.

"However, police were already present in those areas, and the situations were handled instantly. The polling is going on uninterrupted," he added.

The Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The AIUDF has 30 candidates, while NDA constituents Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) are contesting 26 and 11 seats, respectively.

In the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal is contesting 13 seats, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) 10, CPI(M) 3 and APHLC 2. Other parties in the fray include AAP (18), UPPL (18), TMC (22), JMM (16), besides 258 Independents.

Algapur-Katlicherra and Karimganj South have the highest number of candidates at 15 each, while nine constituencies -- Rangia, Jagiroad (SC), Hojai, Naduar, Jonai (ST), Doomdooma, Mahmora, Teok and Lakhipur -- have only two candidates each.