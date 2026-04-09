Assam polls see fewer criminal cases, sharp rise in crorepati candidates

Out of 722 candidates analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 102 candidates (14 per cent) have declared criminal cases, slightly down from 15 per cent in 2021. However, 82 candidates (11 per cent) face serious criminal charges, also easing from 12 per cent five years ago.

The spread remains limited compared to some other states: Only eight of 126 constituencies qualify as “red alert” seats, with three or more candidates facing criminal cases.

Wealth among candidates, however, has risen significantly. The proportion of crorepati candidates has jumped to 39 per cent from 28 per cent in 2021. Average assets have also increased to about Rs 3.25 crore, up from Rs 2.10 crore.

The total declared wealth of all candidates stands at roughly Rs 2,352 crore, underlining the growing role of money power in elections.

Candidate demographics show a familiar pattern. A majority — 60 per cent — are aged between 41 and 60, while 24 per cent fall in the 25–40 bracket. Educationally, candidates are fairly split, with 53 per cent graduates or above and 45 per cent having schooling up to Class 12.

Women remain underrepresented, with just 8 per cent (60 candidates) in the fray — unchanged from the previous election.

Assets vary widely, from over Rs 261 crore at the top end to near-zero declarations, with two candidates reporting no assets at all.

Sitting MLAs who are re-contesting have seen a sharp rise in wealth. Their average assets have grown by about 80 per cent over five years — from Rs 4.17 crore in 2021 to Rs 7.52 crore in 2026.

By the numbers