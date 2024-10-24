Business Standard
EC allows candidates to apply for rally permissions on 'Suvidha 2.0' app

Candidates and parties, the poll body said, can now apply for campaign-related permissions also in the new and upgraded Suvidha 2.0 mobile application

The platform works on a 'first in, first out' principle and ensures transparent permissions.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

The Election Commission has updated its mobile application to allow candidates and parties seek permission for rallies and other campaign-related activities.

Candidates and parties, the poll body said, can now apply for campaign-related permissions also in the new and upgraded Suvidha 2.0 mobile application.

So far, candidates and parties could only track the status and download approvals on the app and applications for seeking permission could only be done through offline mode or a web-based portal.

The platform works on a 'first in, first out' principle and ensures transparent permissions, thereby removing any discretion.

The Election Commission constantly endeavours to leverage technology to provide a level-playing field for candidates and parties in elections and the launch of Suvidha 2.0 is yet another step towards technologically empowered elections as candidates who are always on the move during polls can now easily apply and track permissions from their mobile phones, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Election Commission of India Election campaign Jharkhand Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

