close
Sensex (-0.67%)
65551.51 -444.12
Nifty (-0.63%)
19529.65 -123.85
Nifty Midcap (-1.23%)
39787.20 -497.50
Nifty Smallcap (-1.73%)
5819.10 -102.30
Nifty Bank (-1.05%)
43892.70 -467.90
Heatmap

BJP will form govt in all states under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda

"BJP will work with commitment to fulfil people's aspirations in the next five years," he said

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday welcomed the election commission's (EC) announcement of assembly polls in five states and claimed his party will form government in all the states with a big majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
"The BJP will form government in all states with a big majority under respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and will work with commitment to fulfil people's aspirations in the next five years," he said on X, soon after the EC's announcement of the poll schedule.
Five state assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days beginning November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP president J P Nadda to address public meeting in Telangana on Sunday

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP Central Election Committee to meet to discuss state poll preparations

Nadda launches BJP campaign against Gehlot-led Congress govt in Rajasthan

Election Commission announces dates for polling in five states; check here

National Conference, Congress alliance sweep LAHDC-Kargil elections

EC to announce schedule for Assembly polls in five states this noon

Rahul's model of promising and then not fulfilling has failed: Thakur

Poll freebies: SC takes note of PIL, seeks response of MP, Rajasthan govts

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP State assembly polls Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon