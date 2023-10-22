close
Rajasthan polls: Congress releases 2nd list, fields another 43 candidates

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25

Congress, Congress manifesto

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Congress on Sunday released its second list of 43 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, naming state ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, and Govind Ram Meghwal.
The ruling party has fielded Govind Ram Meghwal from Khajuwala, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Civil Lines and Parsadi Lal Meena from Lolsot.
Besides, Congress has fielded Former Chief Secretary of Rajasthan Niranjan Arya from the Sojat constituency. He is considered a close associate of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.
Earlier on Saturday, the Congress released its first list of 33 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections, naming Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Speaker CP Joshi.
The party chose to renominate sitting MLAs in 29 seats while four others were chosen to fight constituencies where the BJP has sitting MLAs. The Congress' first list came soon after BJP released its second list of 88 candidates, taking its total to 124 out of 200 candidates.
The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25 .
The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly rajasthan bypolls Congress

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

