Tamil Nadu elections: AIADMK triggers talks of a reunion with BJP

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections looming, both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the main Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are recalibrating strategies.

A fresh twist came last week when AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, fuelling speculation of a renewed alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two parties had parted ways in 2023 over ideological and “personality” clashes with state BJP chief K Annamalai. The potential tie-up is seen as crucial amid concerns that actor Vijay’s (Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar’s) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could split anti-DMK votes.