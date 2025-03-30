Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tamil Nadu elections: AIADMK triggers talks of a reunion with BJP

A fresh twist came last week when AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, fuelling speculation of a renewed alliance

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last week | Photo: PTI

Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections looming, both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the main Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are recalibrating strategies. 
A fresh twist came last week when AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, fuelling speculation of a renewed alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two parties had parted ways in 2023 over ideological and “personality” clashes with state BJP chief K Annamalai. The potential tie-up is seen as crucial amid concerns that actor Vijay’s (Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar’s) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could split anti-DMK votes.
Topics : AIADMK M K Stalin Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu BJP

