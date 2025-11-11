Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar needs result, respect, rise, not hollow rhetoric: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar needs result, respect, rise, not hollow rhetoric: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi claimed that the INDIA bloc has, over the past few years, worked hard to design a development policy for Bihar, which is "inclusive in nature and caters to every class, caste, and community"

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

All that the people have got from the NDA government is assurances, slogans, rhetoric, and empty promises, Tejashwi said | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD leader and INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that through the "record voting" in the first phase of Bihar elections, people have given a direct message that they want "result" and not "jumla (hollow rhetoric)".

The RJD leader, in a long X post on the day of the second phase of voting, said, "All that the people have got from the NDA government is assurances, slogans, rhetoric, and empty promises. People of Bihar can no longer stand these, not even for a second."  He claimed that the INDIA bloc has, over the past few years, worked hard to design a development policy for Bihar, which is "inclusive in nature and caters to every class, caste, religion, and community".  Bihar Election Phase 2 Live

 

He said that the people have "annulled the dirty tricks of the NDA" meant to mislead them.

Tejashwi said, "My dream is the same as yours. Your pain is the same as mine. Our goals are the same, which no outsider to Bihar can truly understand."  "It's already too late. In the last 20 years, we have failed to achieve real development. The government could not provide jobs for the youth, reduce crimes, ensure quality education, or build good hospitals for effective healthcare. Farmers remain stricken with floods, traders are facing losses, and people are still in the grip of inflation," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bihar Election, vote, election, voting, Voter, Bihar Election

Bihar elections 2025 LIVE news: Voting percentage reaches 47.62% by 1 pm in phase II, says ECI

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Bihar polls: Vote for jobs, education and democracy, says Priyanka Gandhi

a

Datanomics: 43% candidates in Phase-2 of Bihar polls are crorepatispremium

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

EC has not done justice to Bihar over vote deletions in SIR: D K Shivakumar

patna, voting, elections, bihar elections

Bihar Assembly elections Phase 2: Key dates, candidates, political parties

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon