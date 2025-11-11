Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar polls: Vote for jobs, education and democracy, says Priyanka Gandhi

Bihar polls: Vote for jobs, education and democracy, says Priyanka Gandhi

Vote for jobs, education, health, and industry, for the protection of democracy and the Constitution, for Bihar's bright future, and form a government that works dedicatedly for you, Priyanka said

Her remarks came as voting was underway for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls amid tight security arrangements (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote for jobs, education, health, and industry, as well as for the protection of democracy and the Constitution.

Her remarks came as voting was underway for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls amid tight security arrangements. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

"Today is the second and final phase of voting in Bihar. I appeal to all my brothers and sisters in the state to participate enthusiastically in this grand festival of democracy," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

 

"Vote for jobs, education, health, and industry, for the protection of democracy and the Constitution, for Bihar's bright future, and form a government that works dedicatedly for you," the Congress general secretary said.

For the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, the final round of polling is being seen as a crucial test to retain the support of various groups with complex caste and community dynamics.

In this phase, 3.7 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government.

Bihar recorded the "highest ever" voter turnout of over 65 per cent in the polling across 121 constituencies in the first phase of the assembly elections on November 6. Votes of both phases will be counted on November 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties as the main constituents, has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

