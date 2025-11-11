Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / NDA set for clear win in Bihar as women voters swing its way: Exit polls

NDA set for clear win in Bihar as women voters swing its way: Exit polls

Exit polls project a strong lead for the NDA in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar's JDU likely to improve its seat share and women voters tilting the balance in the alliance's favour

bihar elections 2025, voting, elections, polls, polling booth

BS Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most exit polls on Tuesday evening predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) set to significantly improve upon its tally of 43 seats that it secured five years ago.
 
Some of the exit polls claimed that while more men voted for the Opposition INDIA bloc, the women vote went in favour of the NDA. P-Marq, an exit poll agency, claimed 40 per cent male electors voted for the NDA against 45 per cent women voting for the alliance while 41 per cent of male voters and 39 per cent of women voters opted for the INDIA bloc.
 
 
The exit polls were announced after voting for phase two, the concluding phase, of the polls ended on Tuesday evening across remaining 122 of the total 243 seats. Voter turnout in this phase reached a historic high of 69 per cent, surpassing the 65.08 per cent recorded in the first phase that took place on November 6 across 121 seats. The Election Commission (EC) had then said that phase one turnout was the highest ever in Bihar’s electoral history since the first-ever election in the state took place in 1951-52. The counting of votes is on Friday.
 
The 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar were a close contest, with barely 13,000 votes separating the two principal blocs — the NDA, which now comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the JDU, and other smaller parties, and the Mahagathbandhan, or the INDIA bloc, which comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, the Left parties, and others. However, the exit polls predicted that the NDA would comfortably win the 2025 edition, with the INDIA bloc coming in a distant second.
 
The exit polls also predicted a disappointing show by election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in its debut outing, forcasting a range of 0-5 seats for it in the 243-member Assembly.

Also Read

Bihar Election

Bihar exit poll results 2025 LIVE news: Chanakya's exit poll forecasts decisive victory for NDA

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Bihar exit polls: NDA likely to get majority; Jan Suraaj may struggle

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar Assembly elections: Phase 2 polling turnout rises to 67.14% till 5 pm

Bihar Election, vote, election, voting, Voter, Bihar Election

Bihar elections 2025 highlights: Voting percentage of 67.14% recorded in final phase of voting

Nitish Kumar, Nitish, Samrat Choudhary

CM Nitish turns up at JD(U) war room as Bihar votes in second phase

 
Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA, 73-91 for the INDIA bloc, and 0-3 for the Jan Suraaj. The Matrize Exit Poll forecast said the NDA is likely to get between 147 and 167 seats, the INDIA bloc 70 and 90 seats, and the Jan Suraaj between 0 and 2 seats. The majority mark is 122.
 
The People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 for the INDIA bloc, and 0-2 for the Jan Suraaj. The People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the INDIA bloc, and 0-5 to Kishor's party.
 
P-Marq predicted 142-162 seats for the NDA with 43 per cent vote share, 80-98 seats for the INDIA bloc with 39 per cent vote share, and 1-4 seats for the Jan Suraaj with an 8 per cent vote share. Of the NDA’s seats, it said the BJP would win 68-78 seats, the JDU 62-72, and other NDA parties 9-15 seats.
 
The BJP and the JDU have contested on 101 seats each. Other NDA parties include Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which is contesting on 29 seats, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha, both contesting six seats each.
 
Among the INDIA bloc parties, P-Marq said the RJD would win 63-79 seats, the Congress 9-19 seats, and others 2-6 seats.
 
In the 2020 Assembly polls, the RJD emerged as the largest single party, winning 75 seats, followed by the BJP (74), the JDU (43), and the Congress (19 seats). The Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation had emerged as one with the best strike rate, winning 12 of the 19 seats that it had contested as part of the Mahagathbandhan.
 
Exit poll projections are made by election survey agencies based on interviews of voters as they come out after casting their votes, and are known to vary widely from the actual results.

More From This Section

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Bihar needs result, respect, rise, not hollow rhetoric: Tejashwi Yadav

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Bihar polls: Vote for jobs, education and democracy, says Priyanka Gandhi

Security officials carry EVMs ahead of the second phase of voting in Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya on Monda

Bihar polls Phase-2: 37 million voters set to decide fate of candidates

a

Datanomics: 43% candidates in Phase-2 of Bihar polls are crorepatispremium

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

EC has not done justice to Bihar over vote deletions in SIR: D K Shivakumar

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025 rjd BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon