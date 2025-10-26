Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EC to hold presser on pan-India SIR of voters list on Monday evening

The Election Commission will hold a press conference to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list on Monday evening, officials said.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

While complete details were still awaited, the poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

