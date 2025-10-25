Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar polls: Police warn against posting caste-tinged songs on social media

Bihar polls: Police warn against posting caste-tinged songs on social media

Several agencies are ensuring that EC guidelines are strictly enforced in the state, the DGP said

Bihar Election

As polling dates are approaching, social media has become the latest battleground in the state (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police in poll-bound Bihar cautioned people against posting songs with provocative caste overtones on social media and said strict action would be taken against those trying to disrupt peace and violate the model code of conduct' in the state, DGP Vinay Kumar said.

No misuse of social media platforms will be tolerated, he said.

The comment comes after supporters of several political parties are posting songs and short videos to spread "caste-based messages", another officer said.

Police will take strict action against those who post objectionable and double-meaning songs with provocative caste overtones, including those of Bhojpuri, on social media platforms. Such acts are considered attempts to disrupt peace and violations of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound Bihar," the DGP told PTI.

 

The guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) are very clear in this regard, he said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

As polling dates are approaching, social media has become the latest battleground in the state.

Across online platforms, supporters of several political parties are posting songs and reels to disseminate "caste-based messages" another police officer said.

They are also "posting provocative, objectionable and double-meaning Bhojpuri songs as part of their campaign", he said.

The cyber cell of the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police has registered 10 FIRs in this regard so far, he said.

"Besides, 53 station diary entries, under relevant sections of the IT Act, have also been made for further action. So far, more than 16 objectionable contents have been taken down and dozens of proposals are in process," the police, the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, the ECI has also issued an advisory on the responsible use and disclosure of synthetically generated information and AI-generated content during elections.

"The use of technology for creating, generating, modifying and altering information and publishing and transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth and unwittingly trap political stakeholders into incorrect conclusions," the commission said in a letter to all national and state recognised parties on Friday.

ECI finds it particularly imperative to ensure that transparency and accountability are maintained to preserve electoral integrity and voter trust, the letter read.

The commission had issued guidelines last year on responsible and ethical use of social media platforms, and an advisory in January this year, addressing concerns over the labelling of synthetic and AI-generated content used by political parties for election campaigning.

In view of the increasing threat posed by fake and synthetically generated content capable of manipulating electoral processes, the commission reminded all political parties of their responsibility to ensure compliance with the IT Rules, 2021 and all guidelines and advisories issued by it in this regard, the letter said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Caste Bihar Bihar police Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

