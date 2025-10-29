Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / UP CM Adityanath greets Bihar voters in Bhojpuri ahead of campaign rallies

UP CM Adityanath greets Bihar voters in Bhojpuri ahead of campaign rallies

This marks the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's second election-related visit to Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 with results on November 14

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Referring to Bihar as the land of "knowledge, revolution and devotion", the CM said the state continues to stand with the NDA, which he described as a symbol of good governance and nationalism (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the people of Bihar in a distinct Bhojpuri style ahead of addressing three election rallies in the poll-bound state later in the day.

In a post on X, he said, "Bihar ke sab bhai-bahin logan ke pranam ba. Aaj Raghunathpur, Shahpur evam Buxar Vidhan Sabha kshetra wasiyon se samvad ka avsar praapt hoga" (Greetings to all brothers and sisters of Bihar... Today I will get the opportunity to interact with the people of Raghunathpur, Shahpur, and Buxar assembly constituencies).

Referring to Bihar as the land of "knowledge, revolution and devotion", the chief minister said the state continues to stand with the NDA, which he described as a symbol of good governance and nationalism.

 

"The people of Bihar must respond unitedly to corrupt and divisive forces. Bihar is ready, once again, for an NDA government," Adityanath said in his post.

This marks the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's second election-related visit to Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 with results on November 14.

The election features a fierce contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) -- and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc)/Mahagathbandhan, anchored by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Indian National Congress (INC), while master poll strategist-turned politician Prashant Kishor's recently-formed Jan Suraj is also making debut this time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

INDIA bloc manifesto a commitment, promises will be fulfilled: Tejashwi

amit shah, rahul gandhi

Bihar polls: Shah, Rahul among political leaders set to hold rallies today

Sugar mills

Silk threads, sugar dreams: What remains of Bihar's industrial past

Bihar Opposition

INDIA bloc manifesto pledges one job per household, review on liquor ban

criminal, politician

Bihar Assembly elections: 32% of phase-1 candidates with criminal cases

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon