JD(U) announces second list of 44 candidates for Bihar Assembly polls

JD(U) announces second list of 44 candidates for Bihar Assembly polls

The party also fielded turncoats Chetan Anand from Nabinagar and Vibha Devi from Nawad. Both were earlier associated with the RJD

Elections to the 243-member assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Thursday announced its second list of 44 candidates for the assembly polls, with several ministers like Sheila Mandal, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj and Mohd Zama Khan featuring among the nominees.

The party also fielded turncoats Chetan Anand from Nabinagar and Vibha Devi from Nawad. Both were earlier associated with the RJD.

Besides, the JD(U) nominated Kaladhar Mandal from the Rupauli seat.

The JD(U), an alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar, has now released the list of all 101 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Elections to the 243-member assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.

 

The votes will be counted on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections JD (U)

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

