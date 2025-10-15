Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / NDA on its way out; Nitish not to return as Bihar CM: Prashant Kishor

NDA on its way out; Nitish not to return as Bihar CM: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also claimed that there was "complete chaos" in NDA, and it was still unclear which seats BJP would contest and where JD(U) wants to field its candidates

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Kishor recently also said the JD(U) would struggle to win even "25 seats" in the 243-strong assembly (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday donned the political strategist's hat to predict a certain defeat for the ruling NDA in Bihar, citing the inability of the BJP-led coalition to finalise seats and candidates.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Kishor, who recently said the JD(U) would struggle to win even "25 seats" in the 243-strong assembly, claimed that the picture has only grown bleaker for the party headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The NDA is definitely on its way out and Nitish Kumar will not return as chief minister", asserted Kishor, who has worked closely with the JD(U) supremo, both as a poll analyst and later, for a brief period, as a party colleague.

 

"You do not need to be a psephologist to fathom what is in store for the JD(U). In the last assembly polls, Chirag Paswan staged a revolt just a few days ahead of the announcement of elections and fielded candidates, many of whom were inconsequential, against nominees of Kumar's party, causing its tally to crash to 43", recalled Kishor.

He also claimed that there was "complete chaos" in NDA, and it was still unclear which seats the BJP would contest and where the JD(U) wants to field its candidates.

"The situation is no better in the INDIA bloc either. There is a never-ending tiff between RJD and the Congress. And nobody knows if former state minister Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party is still by their side", claimed Kishor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

CEC approves Bihar poll candidates; Congress gains clarity on quality seats

Aam Aadmi Party

AAP releases second list of 48 candidates for upcoming Bihar Assembly polls

voting

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav overrides Lalu, recalls party tickets distributed by father

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar polls: Bulk SMSes, voice messages during 'silence period' on EC radar

Topics : Prashant Kishor Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News NDA BJP Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon