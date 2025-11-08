Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Official suspended, FIR filed after VVPAT slips found on roadside in Bihar

Official suspended, FIR filed after VVPAT slips found on roadside in Bihar

The VVPAT slips were found scattered on the roadside near a college in the Sarairanjan assembly segment of the district

The Election Commission swung into action after a purported video of it went viral on social media | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Samastipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An assistant returning officer was suspended on Saturday and a case registered against him after a large number of VVPAT slips were found on the roadside in Bihar's Samastipur district, said a statement.

The VVPAT slips were found scattered on the roadside near a college in the Sarairanjan assembly segment of the district.

The Election Commission swung into action after a purported video of it went viral on social media.

The statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer's office said the district magistrate has been directed to visit the spot and inquire into the matter.

"As these are VVPAT slips of a mock poll, the integrity of the polling process remains uncompromised. The contesting candidates have also been informed by the DM. However, the ARO is being suspended for negligence and an FIR is being registered against him," it said.

 

An investigation has also been started, it added.

The first phase of the assembly polls in 121 seats took place on November 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

