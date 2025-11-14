We couldn't win an election that was not fair from beginning: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the result in Bihar is surprising and that the party will continue its efforts to “save democracy”, adding that the party cound not win an election "that was not fair from the very beginning", after the Congress posted its second-weakest performance in the Bihar Assembly elections after 2010.
In a post on X, he said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning. This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective.”
On the contrary, during his speech at the BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the Bihar Assembly polls peacefully. He said the results showed that the youth of the country supports the “purification” of electoral rolls.
In his address, the PM also predicted a falling-out between the INDIA bloc allies, the RJD and the Congress. As results came in, with both parties performing poorly, several Congress leaders posted on social media that the RJD should take responsibility for the loss.
In the 2020 Assembly polls—when only around 13,000 votes separated the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan—the RJD had emerged as the single-largest party. Several of the Congress’ allies had then blamed the alliance’s defeat on the Congress, which won only 19 of the 70 seats it contested.