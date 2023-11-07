BJP hasn't even spared Mahadev...whoever they pray, Cong will win: Kharge

Taking a jibe on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the investigation into the Mahadev betting app case, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the BJP has not even spared "Mahadev".

Hitting out further, Kharge, while speaking to ANI, exuded confidence saying that even if BJP "prays to every" God, Congress will come out victorious in Chhattisgarh.

,"...Let them (BJP) do whatever they want...Congress will win in Chhattisgarh," he told ANI.Even if they pray to every God Congress will win ...they are levelling allegations on everyone who will they spare; they haven't even spared Mahadeva," he told ANI.

BJP has been targeting the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on alleged scams and the "hawala money funding" related to the Mahadev gaming app. The Congress has rebutted the BJP allegations and accused the ruling party at the Centre of using probe agencies like the CBI and ED against its rivals to gain political mileage.

The elections for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled for November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17.

While addressing the public in the Jodhpur district of poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge alleged that the three central agencies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department, were the Jawans (soldiers) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attacking the BJP over the ED raids in Rajasthan, the Congress leader further accused PM Modi of using central agencies to target the opposition.

"The enforcement directorate (ED), income tax department, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are Prime Minister Modi's key tools in political battles. It is often observed that these agencies are deployed for election campaigning before the Prime Minister himself hits the campaign trail and delivers speeches. Raids were conducted on Congress people, allegations were made...You are the ones who are looting the country..." Kharge said.

In the first phase of voting, 20 constituencies, including 12 from the Bastar division, are participating. These 20 constituencies are spread across seven districts in the Naxal-affected Bastar division and four additional districts, which include Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Kabirdham, and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai.

Among these twelve seats, polling will occur from 7 am to 3 pm on Tuesday in Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Konta.

Polling will occur in Bastar, Jagdalpur, and Chitrakot from 8 am. to 5 pm.