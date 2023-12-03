Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 3:30 pm?

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2023: The trends for all 90 seats are out, according to ECI data. Here's how the trends look at 3:30 pm

EVM, election

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Trends for Chhattisgarh Assembly election results are coming rapidly from the Election Commission of India (ECI), indicating a majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly polls. Chhattisgarh, which went to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, witnessed a keenly contested electoral battle between the Congress and BJP. The state has 90 Assembly seats.

Chhattisgarh assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 3:30 pm?
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the BJP was leading on 54 seats, followed by Congress at 34 at 3:30 pm. A party or coalition needs to win 46 seats to form the government in Chhattisgarh. After the twelfth round of counting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was cruising by more than 10,000 votes in Patan against his nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel. Deputy CM TS Singh Deo was trailing by more than 8,000 votes against the BJP's Rajesh Agrawal in Ambikapur. BJP's Lalit Chandrakar was leading in the Durg (rural) assembly by 11,275 votes ahead of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu.

Elections results 2023: When was the polling held for the Chattisgarh Assembly elections 2023?

The polling in Chattisgarh was held in two phases on November 7 and 17. In the first phase, voting was held on 20 seats, including the Bastar division, which is known to be the most Naxal-infested region.

 A total of 15.5 million voters cast their votes in all 90 Assemblies, according to electoral data. Of these, 7.81 million were women, while 7.74 lakh were men. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 polls. Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 51 fall in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 for Scheduled Tribes.

In its first three elections, in 2003, 2008 and 2013, the BJP consistently won around fifty seats, while the Congress won between 37 and 39 seats.

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Exit Polls highlights: Chhattisgarh to Cong, Raj, MP to BJP; Mizoram hung

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 1:30 pm?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Chhattisgarh poll result: Cong ahead in 6 seats, BJP trails in early trends

Topics : Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Assembly polls BJP Congress

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon