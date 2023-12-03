Trends for Chhattisgarh Assembly election results are coming rapidly from the Election Commission of India (ECI), indicating a majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly polls. Chhattisgarh, which went to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, witnessed a keenly contested electoral battle between the Congress and BJP. The state has 90 Assembly seats.



Chhattisgarh assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 3:30 pm?



According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the BJP was leading on 54 seats, followed by Congress at 34 at 3:30 pm. A party or coalition needs to win 46 seats to form the government in Chhattisgarh. After the twelfth round of counting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was cruising by more than 10,000 votes in Patan against his nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel. Deputy CM TS Singh Deo was trailing by more than 8,000 votes against the BJP's Rajesh Agrawal in Ambikapur. BJP's Lalit Chandrakar was leading in the Durg (rural) assembly by 11,275 votes ahead of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu.



Elections results 2023: When was the polling held for the Chattisgarh Assembly elections 2023?



The polling in Chattisgarh was held in two phases on November 7 and 17. In the first phase, voting was held on 20 seats, including the Bastar division, which is known to be the most Naxal-infested region.



A total of 15.5 million voters cast their votes in all 90 Assemblies, according to electoral data. Of these, 7.81 million were women, while 7.74 lakh were men. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 polls. Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 51 fall in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 for Scheduled Tribes.



In its first three elections, in 2003, 2008 and 2013, the BJP consistently won around fifty seats, while the Congress won between 37 and 39 seats.