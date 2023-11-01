Chhattisgarh public has always put faith in Congress, says Bhupesh Baghel

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections , Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the public in the state has always trusted the Congress party and will continue to do so.

Speaking at an event in Durg, CM Baghel said, "They [BJP] haven't promised anything to the public of Chhattisgarh. They know that the public of Chhattisgarh is not going to trust their guarantees. The public here has always put faith in the Congress and the Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel."

CM Baghel filed his nomination papers on Monday, aiming to continue the Congress's rule in the region. Following his allegations, BJP vice-president Raman Singh said that Baghel's term is "limited to just 40 more days".

Singh said, "Priyanka Gandhi came to Chhattisgarh and announced to provide cylinders for Rs 500. The Bhupesh Baghel government knows that it will be thrown out of power. So, they are trying to save themselves by making announcements. It has no significance now. Bhupesh Baghel is the chief minister for 40 days more."

He added, "Corruption does take place but such corruption wherein the government itself, along with its officers, is involved, will only be found in Chhattisgarh."

BJP president J P Nadda compared Chhattisgarh's past five years to an eclipse. "There was a lunar eclipse last night, but there has been an eclipse in Chhattisgarh for the last five years and now the time has come to get it removed," he said.

Speaking at a public meeting in Rajnandgaon district, Nadda said that the Baghel government is immersed in corruption and is deceiving the public's trust. He said, "Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's government is deeply immersed in corruption, due to which public welfare and development work have come to a standstill. Whatever promises the Congress party made to the public remained unfulfilled. Bhupesh Baghel's government is the only government that deceives the public."