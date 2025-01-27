Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / AAP may deploy volunteers at booths to ensure smooth functioning of EVM

AAP may deploy volunteers at booths to ensure smooth functioning of EVM

Aam Aadmi Party has also prepared a separate team to keep an eye on the arrangements outside the election booth

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the formation of a dedicated team of youth volunteers who will be stationed at every polling booth on election day to oversee the EVM demonstration and ensure smooth functioning, AAP sources said.

"We are confident of winning the election but there is also a fear that EVMs can be tampered with. That is why Aam Aadmi Party has prepared a team of such youth who will be present at every booth during the EVM demo on the morning of the election day and ensure that there is no problem in the EVM," Aam Aadmi Party sources said.

 

All the members of this team are voters of Delhi and are technically skilled and they will ensure that voting doesnt slow down.

"In the recent elections and by-elections, we have seen that voting was slowed down at many booths and one party benefited from it. To ensure that this does not happen in Delhi, we have prepared a team of technically skilled youth from Delhi," AAP sources said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also prepared a separate team to keep an eye on the arrangements outside the election booth. This team will keep an eye on the outside activities.

Also Read

Anurag Thakur

AAP, Congress together have looted Delhi: Anurag Thakur ahead of elections

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

BJP says Delhi will be 'Kejriwal free' on Feb 8, AAP banks on schemes

PremiumWelfare schemes alone no guarantee for votes

Welfare schemes alone no guarantee for votes, delivery and finances matter

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Delhi polls: BJP steps up campaign as top leaders reach out to voters

Cars

News Highlights: Govt proposes more incentives for scrapping vehicles with BS-II

"The Aam Aadmi Party has prepared a team that will keep an eye on the situation outside the polling booth through cameras. For this, all the members of the team have also been given training on sting cameras. If the police administration tries to do something forceful, the members of this team will secretly record it and send it to the main command center of the party," According to AAP sources.

In the recent past the AAP had alleged that the centre is hatching a "huge conspiracy" against the people of Delhi and trying to win the upcoming assembly elections through "unfair means." The pary also alleged that the officials are being directed to delete the names of Aam Aadmi Party voters from the voter list.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

BJP promises to free Delhi of illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas: Shah

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

BJP made living hell of constituencies it won in 2020: Arvind Kejriwal

election

Delhi polls: Over 700 Model Code violations reported till January 25

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'BJP planning to end welfare schemes': Kejriwal's charge on freebies debate

election, vote, voting, Jammu Election, JK Polls, JK election

Focus on women-centric schemes dominates Delhi poll campaign amid concerns

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP EVMs EVM machine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon