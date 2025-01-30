Business Standard

Apologise to Delhi people for 'poison' in Yamuna remarks: Nadda to Kejriwal

AAP-Da's blame game on Yamuna pollution exposes its inefficiency and failed governance, Nadda said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday said the AAP's blame game on Yamuna pollution has exposed its government's inefficiency and asked its supremo Arvind Kejriwal to apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi for his "poison mixed in Yamuna" remarks.

He also tagged in his X post an infographic from @infoindata that said pollution spikes as soon as the Yamuna enters Delhi  "AAP-Da's blame game on Yamuna pollution exposes its inefficiency and failed governance," Nadda said in his post.

"Instead of taking responsibility, AAP-Da government has started spreading fear among people for political gains. Arvind Kejriwal should apologize to the people of Haryana and Delhi for his statement," he added.

 

Nadda alleged that the Kejriwal government has delivered nothing but corruption, lies, and hollow promises for over 10 years. "Despite receiving Rs 8,500 crores from the central government, no meaningful work has been done to clean the river," he said.

According to details on the 'infoindata' handle on X, the user joined the microblogging site in May 2023 and had 1,914 followers till Thursday afternoon when this report was filed.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

