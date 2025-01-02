Business Standard

PM Modi's 'Parivartan Rally' on Sunday will be game changer in Delhi: BJP

PM Modi's 'Parivartan Rally' on Sunday will be game changer in Delhi: BJP

The rally is scheduled to be held Sunday at Japanese Park in Rohini in northwest Delhi

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is likely to be held in mid-February (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

The BJP will take its Delhi Assembly poll campaign to the next level with the "Parivartan Rally" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rohini with "major announcements" for Delhi, party leaders said on Thursday.

The rally is scheduled to be held Sunday at Japanese Park in Rohini in northwest Delhi.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the run-up to Delhi Assembly polls next month has announced a Rs 2,100 monthly payment for women and an honorarium of Rs 18,000 per month for priests and granthis.

"Some big-ticket announcements are expected to be made by Modi in the rally. These will have a course-changing impact on our campaign," said a top Delhi BJP functionary.

 

The Delhi BJP has already claimed that the "free" schemes of the AAP government will be continued if the party comes to power in Delhi.

They have also hinted that the BJP could offer more to Delhi residents through increased free electricity units per month as well as by matching the Rs 2,100 promised by Kejriwal under Mahila Samman Yojana.

The BJP's poll campaign is expected to receive a boost with the PM inaugurating a slew of development measures in Delhi on Friday.

Modi is slated to inaugurate 1,675 flats for JJ colonies residents and two urban redevelopment projects in the city in Ashok Vihar on Friday.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh. The college is going to have an academic block in east Delhi and an academic block in Dwarka.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is likely to be held in mid-February. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

The party had planned to take out 'Parivartan Yatra' to be led by top leaders in mid-November. However, it was postponed because of the Parliament Session.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal BJP Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi AAP government AAP

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

