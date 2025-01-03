Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP says AAP biggest burden on people of Delhi after Modi calls it 'Aapda'

BJP says AAP biggest burden on people of Delhi after Modi calls it 'Aapda'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is nothing more than a "newer version of the Congress", senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar charged at a press conference here at the party headquarters

Photo: AAP

Prime Minister Modi slammed AAP as an

Press Trust of India Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened AAP to 'aapda' for Delhi, the BJP on Friday doubled down on the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, saying it has become the "biggest burden and liability" on the people of Delhi. 
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is nothing more than a "newer version of the Congress", senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar charged at a press conference here at the party headquarters. 
Addressing people after launching a slew of infrastructure projects in the national capital, including housing and education sectors, Prime Minister Modi slammed AAP as an "aapda" (disaster) for Delhi, saying this 'aapda' had taken the national capital in its grip in the past 10 years.  Delhi elections: Here's how you can vote even if you don't have a voter ID   
 
He also hit out at the AAP government in Delhi and said the situation in the national capital would worsen if its reign continued.
"There is absolutely no contradiction," Chandrasekhar told reporters when asked for comment on the prime minister likening AAP to 'aapda' for Delhi. 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's 'Parivartan Rally' on Sunday will be game changer in Delhi: BJP

delhi university, education, DU

DU to distribute laptops, tablets to orphaned, visually impaired students

Supreme Court, SC

'Farishtey' funds cleared: Delhi govt and L-G must settle disputes, says SC

suicide

Delhi bakery owner dies by suicide in Atul Subhash-like case: All we know

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari announces roadworks worth Rs 12,000 cr to ease Delhi's traffic woes

He said the prime minister put a mirror to every voter and citizen of Delhi that the AAP came promising "a new type of politics" but did exactly the opposite. 
"They promised a corruption-free government. They promised simple political leadership, (which) would not use a house (government bungalow), cars, align with the Congress and indulge in corrupt politics, has done exactly 180 degrees reversal of every one of its position from 2010," Chandrasekhar said. 
The BJP leader alleged that Kejriwal's promise of running a government based on integrity and transparency has been proved wrong. 
What prime minister said in Hindi that "AAP hi Dilli ki aapda hai (Aam Aadmi Party is disaster for Delhi)" is correct, he said.
"The biggest burden and liability on the people of Delhi today is AAP, which is nothing more than a newer version of the Congress," the BJP leader added. 
Chandrasekhar said the Modi government's performance over the last 10 years is enough to tell the people of Delhi that who is "really" serving them, going to take them forward on the path of progress, bring development and investment required in the national capital. 
This is also enough for the people of Delhi to understand who has invested in "politics of fake promises, corruption and lies", he said in an apparent reference to AAP. 
"The chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) had to resign in the face of the liquor scam. The benefits of PM Ayushman (health insurance scheme) have been denied to the people of Delhi…. So the contrast is there. The people of Delhi know the difference. They know the truth," the BJP leader said.

More From This Section

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

BJP takes dig at Kejriwal over promise of Rs 18,000 honorarium to priests

assembly bypoll, Election, vote, voting, Kolkata election

Delhi elections: Here's how you can vote even if you don't have a voter ID

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'RSS to seek votes for BJP in Delhi elections?' Kejriwal asks Mohan Bhagwat

BJP spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia

BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of exploiting children for political gains

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Sanjay Singh denies dual-voter claims against wife, plans defamation case

Topics : Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Delhi Assembly Elections AAP government AAP Narendra Modi speech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon