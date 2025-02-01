Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Day after resigning from AAP, 8 outgoing MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi polls

Day after resigning from AAP, 8 outgoing MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi polls

All the eight MLAs resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, citing reasons like alleged corruption and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's deviation from its ideology

BJP Flag, BJP

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 8. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight outgoing AAP MLAs joined the BJP here on Saturday, with only four days to go for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls  All the eight MLAs resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, citing reasons like alleged corruption and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's deviation from its ideology. 

All the eight legislators were denied poll tickets by the AAP this time.

The MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are Vandana Gaur (Palam), Rohit Mehraulia (Trilokpuri), Girish Soni (Madipur), Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Rajesh Rishi (Uttam Nagar), B S Joon (Bijwasan), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli) and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar).

 

After resigning from the AAP, they said they had also sent their resignation letters to the Assembly speaker, relinquishing their membership of the House.

Former AAP MLA Vijender Garg and several other leaders of the Kejriwal-led party too joined the saffron outfit in the presence of Baijayant Panda, its national vice-president and the in-charge of the Delhi BJP, and state president Virendra Sachdeva.

Welcoming the MLAs and leaders to the BJP, Panda said it is a "historic" day as they have gotten rid of "AAPda" (disaster) and hoped that after the February 5 polls, Delhi too will be freed from it.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5, with the results set to be declared on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manish Sisodia

BJP only doing abusive politics, increasing fights: AAP's Manish Sisodia

Modi, Narendra Modi

AAP stalling Delhi's development, using city as its political ATM: PM Modi

AAP

Delhi Assembly polls: 7 AAP MLAs quit party after being denied tickets

Modi, Narendra Modi

Cong 'shahi parivar' insulted Prez, never liked poor, marginalised: PM Modi

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Delhi polls: CEO Vaz assures voter-friendly steps for smooth Feb 5 voting

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi AAP BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon