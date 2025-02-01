Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP only doing abusive politics, increasing fights: AAP's Manish Sisodia

BJP only doing abusive politics, increasing fights: AAP's Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia exuded confidence and said that the public was very happy with AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and waned to bring him back to power

Manish Sisodia

The public is very happy with his (Kejriwal)'s work and wants to bring him back to power in Delhi: Sisodia | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Jangpura assembly constituency Manish Sisodia on Friday targeted the BJP ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections and said that the party was only increasing fights and doing abusive politics.

Further, he exuded confidence and said that the public was very happy with AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and waned to bring him back to power.

"BJP is only doing abusive politics in Delhi and is only increasing fights... on the other hand Kejriwal is working for Delhi..." he said speaking to the media.

"The public is very happy with his (Kejriwal)'s work and wants to bring him back to power in Delhi..." Sisodia further added.

 

Delhi minister and AAP's candidate from Babarpur assembly seat Gopal Rai exuded confidence that the party would be form the government in Delhi.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

AAP stalling Delhi's development, using city as its political ATM: PM Modi

AAP

Delhi Assembly polls: 7 AAP MLAs quit party after being denied tickets

Modi, Narendra Modi

Cong 'shahi parivar' insulted Prez, never liked poor, marginalised: PM Modi

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Delhi polls: CEO Vaz assures voter-friendly steps for smooth Feb 5 voting

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi elections 2025 highlights: Naresh Yadav, AAP legislator from Mehrauli, resigns from party

He further said that if the BJP would come to a win all work would be put to a stop and the people would be more troubled by it.

Speaking to ANI, Rai said "The positive atmosphere that has been created in entire Delhi, a voice is rising from somewhere that Kejriwal's government is going to be formed in Delhi."

"People are getting an opinion that if they want a working government then they should press the broom button, otherwise, BJP will come and will stop all the work and people will be more troubled by it..." he further added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami while addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh said that AAP was drowning in the quagmire of corruption.

He further said that AAP, which came to power by making the corruption of the Congress a ladder, had left even the Congress behind in terms of corruption.

"In Uttarakhand, we have made Ayushman Bharat cards for 58 lakh people, and they are being given treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. In Delhi, I came to know that the government has not even implemented the scheme," Dhami said while addressing the rally.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP's schemes help Delhi families save Rs 25,000 per month: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal responds to EC notice on Yamuna water controversy, submits report

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Yamuna poison row: ECI to investigate entire matter, says Sanjay Singh

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Delhi elections updates: Kejriwal lies like Modi, probably more cunning, sophisticated, says Rahul

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'EC doing politics', says Kejriwal; dares Rajiv Kumar to drink Yamuna water

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Delhi Assembly Elections AAP government BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon