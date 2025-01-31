Business Standard

Delhi Assembly polls: 7 AAP MLAs quit party after being denied tickets

The AAP MLAs who have resigned also include Bhavna Gaud (Palam), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Rohit Mehraulia (Trilokpuri) and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar)

Photo: AAP

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8. | Photo: AAP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With less than a week before the assembly polls in Delhi, at least seven outgoing AAP MLAs have resigned from the party.

Sources said these MLAs were disgruntled after being denied tickets for the February 5 polls and were touch with other parties.

Most of the MLAs shared their resignation letters on social media and slammed AAP over corruption and other issues. 

Madan Lal, the outgoing MLA from Kasturba Nagar, claimed on Friday that he and six other party legislators had resigned from AAP's primary membership.

Lal said they had also sent their resignation letters to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

 

The AAP MLAs who have resigned also include Bhavna Gaud (Palam), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Rohit Mehraulia (Trilokpuri) and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar).

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

