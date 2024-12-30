Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi imams protest outside Kejriwal's residence over delay in salaries

Delhi imams protest outside Kejriwal's residence over delay in salaries

The All India Imam Association Rashidi mentioned that around 250 imams are troubled with salary delays and their salary is only Rs 18,000 per month

PTI Image

PTI Image

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The All India Imam Association (AIIA) staged a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a delay in imams’ salaries from the last 17 months.
 
The AIIA chief Sajid Rashidi urged the city government to release payment to the Waqf Board so they can pay the pending salaries of imams, who lead the prayers in mosques. Rashidi demanded the release of payment before the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025.
 
"Imams have not received their salaries for the past 17 months, so we are trying to convince the Delhi government to release this money to the Waqf Board before elections, because after the Model Code of Conduct is implemented the entire process stops," Rashidi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
 
 
Rashidi said he will meet with Kejriwal and raise the issue with him. He further said that the AIIA has already apprised Delhi CM Atishi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and other officers about the same.
 
"If they do not give us our answers now, we will sit on a protest here and not get up till we get our salaries," he said.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Rs 18,000 salary to Hindu, Sikh priests if AAP wins Delhi polls: Kejriwal

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi transport department rejects AAP's inquiry claim against CM Atishi

PremiumAI takes over Delhi poll campaign

Schemes, scams, and satire: AI takes over Delhi election campaign

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'Operation Lotus': Kejriwal accuses BJP of manipulating electoral roll

Aam Aadmi Party

War of words erupt between AAP and BJP over Delhi's welfare programmes

 
Earlier, Rashidi mentioned that around 250 imams are troubled and their salary is only Rs 18,000 per month.
 
“We have come here with a demand to release our pending salary for 17 months. Around 250 imams are troubled due to this. Their salary is only Rs 18,000 per month. Only salaries have been pending for the last 17 months,” he said.
 
Rashidi pointed out the absence of a Waqf Board CEO to represent imams and address salary delays. He urged the appointment of a full-time CEO to prevent such issues.
 

AAP promises Rs 18,000 salary to Hindu, Sikh priests

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 for Hindu priests and Sikh granthis if the AAP wins the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.
 
During a press conference, Kejriwal stated, “Priests and granthis have long been the stewards of our religious traditions, serving society selflessly. Sadly, their financial well-being has often been overlooked.”
 
Kejriwal further mentioned that registration for the scheme would begin on Tuesday. “I urge the BJP not to obstruct the registration process. Preventing it would be akin to a sin, as they are the ones who connect us to God,” he added.

More From This Section

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

AAP manipulating votes in Delhi to win upcoming Assembly polls, says BJP

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Delhi elections: NCP names 11 candidates, fields Mulayam Singh from Badli

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi LG orders probe into AAP schemes; Kejriwal slams BJP, Congress

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP's Parvesh Verma claims Kejriwal may not contest from New Delhi seat

Aap

AAP accuses Cong of colluding with BJP for polls, threatens alliance split

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections Atishi Marlena BS Web Reports Waqf Board Election news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon