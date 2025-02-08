Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / 'Humbly accept Delhi's mandate, fight will continue', says Rahul Gandhi

'Humbly accept Delhi's mandate, fight will continue', says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Saturday faced a third consecutive season of electoral drought in Delhi, failing to open its account in the 70-member Assembly and suffering crushing defeats in key constituencies

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

The party also did not win any seat in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which it had fought in alliance with AAP. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he humbly accepts the mandate of Delhi as he thanked party workers and voters.

In a post on X, he said the fight for the progress of Delhi and against pollution, price rise and corruption will continue.

"We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to all the Congress workers of the state for their dedication and all the voters for their support," he said in his post in Hindi.

"This fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites against pollution, price rise and corruption will continue," Gandhi said.

 

The Congress on Saturday faced a third consecutive season of electoral drought in Delhi, failing to open its account in the 70-member Assembly and suffering crushing defeats in key constituencies.

The party also did not win any seat in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which it had fought in alliance with AAP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly elections: How AAP's sheen wore off and what lies ahead

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

Okhla election results 2025: Amanatullah Khan wins with over 88,000 votes

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi Assembly results 2025: Seats with highest, lowest victory margins

BJP, AAP

Delhi election results 2025: How turncoats fared across constituencies?

Avadh Ojha

UPSC guru Avadh Ojha fails Delhi test, loses to BJP's Negi in Patparganj

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Delhi Assembly Elections Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon