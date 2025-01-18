Business Standard

Saturday, January 18, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Kejriwal's car ran over BJP worker: Parvesh Verma hits back at AAP

Kejriwal's car ran over BJP worker: Parvesh Verma hits back at AAP

This comes Aam Aadmi Party alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked during the election campaigning on Saturday

Parvesh Verma

Verma said that one of the legs of the BJP worker was broken, and he is admitted at the Lady Hardinge Medical College. | File Photo: PTI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party "goons" of attacking its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" one of their party worker.

Verma said that one of the legs of the BJP worker was broken, and he is admitted at the Lady Hardinge Medical College.

"The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health...This is very shameful," the BJP leader told ANI. Parvesh Verma also posted a video on the social media platform X, and accused Kejriwal of hitting people with car, who were asking questions from him.

 

"When the people were asking questions, Arvind Kejriwal hit two youngsters with his car," Verma stated on X.

"Both were taken to Lady Harding Hospital. Seeing defeat in front, he forgot the value of people's lives. I am going to the hospital," he posted on X.

Also Read

Assembly, Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

7th Delhi Assembly met for 74 days over 5 yrs, lowest number till now: PRS

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal's car pelted with stones during campaigning, alleges AAP

AAP, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Block-level leaders from Cong, BJP join AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP vows to extend free power, water for tenants in latest poll promise

Virendra Sachdeva, Virendra

Kejriwal income rose by 40% during Covid; Sisodia took 1.5 cr pvt loan: BJP

This comes Aam Aadmi Party alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked during the election campaigning on Saturday.

AAP shared a video on their official X handle which purportedly shows a stone being thrown at the Arvind Kejriwal's car.

AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party behind the attack and claimed that Kejriwal was attacked by the "people" of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma who was also campaigning at that time.

"Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal While BJP candidate Pravesh Verma was campaigning, goons of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply," AAP wrote on X.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Delhi elections: 1,521 nominations filed by 981 candidates for 70 seats

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP Delhi manifesto: Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, pension for elderly

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP's Delhi manifesto: Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, free gas cylinders

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of Delhi elections, Kejriwal promises free bus rides for students

Aap

AAP promises free bus service for male students ahead of Delhi elections

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Parvesh Verma Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon