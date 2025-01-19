Business Standard

Kejriwal's film screening won't prove his innocence: BJP spokesperson

Kapoor accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of resorting to desperate measures amid a potential electoral defeat

Kapoor stressed that such tactics by the Delhi Chief Minister would not change the legal process. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has slammed Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal for trying to create "confusion" through a film about his arrest, emphasising that innocence cannot be proven through private screenings but must be established in a court of law.

In a press statement on Saturday, Kapoor accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of resorting to desperate measures amid a potential electoral defeat.

"Arvind Kejriwal has lost his political balance and has been making absurd statements daily. Now, he has tried to create new confusion by producing a short film about his arrest and arranging for its screening," Kapoor said.

 

Kejriwal recently claimed that the private screening of his film would expose the alleged behind his arrest, adding that the BJP had the police stop the event. Kapoor dismissed this assertion as "laughable," questioning its credibility.

The BJP spokesperson further pointed out that Kejriwal's actions violated legal restrictions. "Kejriwal should remember that prior to any private screening, he requires the court's permission, as the court has prohibited him from making public statements or discussions regarding his case," Kapoor noted.

Kapoor stressed that such tactics by the Delhi Chief Minister would not change the legal process. "Merely showing his self-produced film in a private screening will not establish his innocence; he will need to prove his innocence in a court of law," he added.

Meanwhile, AAP alleged that the BJP is trying to stop the release of the documentary movie titled 'Unbreakable', based on the time when several top AAP leaders went to jail.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal shared the trailer of the movie on social media platform X.

"This is the trailer of the film "Unbreakable" made on the Aam Aadmi Party. Watch the trailer. You will understand why the BJP wants to stop this film," AAP chief posted on X.

After Delhi Police said that no permission was taken for the screening of the film 'Unbreakable', Kejriwal said that this film screening was not an election event rather it was a private event.

The police emphasised that political parties must apply for permission for such events through a single-window system at the District Election Officer's (DEO) office, adding that the police can neither grant nor reject such permission at this time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections BJP AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

