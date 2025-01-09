Business Standard

'Will fight polls only from New Delhi', Kejriwal shoots down BJP's claim

A three-time sitting MLA from New Delhi since 2013, Kejriwal this time is locked in an intense triangular contest against the sons of two former chief ministers of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal is locked in an intense triangular contest against the sons of two former chief ministers of Delhi. | Credit: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Quashing BJP leaders' claims that he would contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from a second seat out of fear of losing from New Delhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he will contest the polls from one seat only.

Kejriwal also asserted that the Assembly polls are not an INDA bloc affair as there is a direct contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

A three-time sitting MLA from New Delhi since 2013, Kejriwal this time is locked in an intense triangular contest against the sons of two former chief ministers of Delhi.

 

While the BJP has fielded former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma's son Parvesh Verma, Congress has given ticket to Sandeep Dikshit whose mother Sheila Dikshit was a three-term chief minister of Delhi.

"I am contesting one seat only," Kejriwal said at a press conference when asked about BJP's claims that he was going to fight from a second seat out of fear of losing from New Delhi.

The AAP leader's clarification came after BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed in a post on X that fearing his imminent defeat from New Delhi, Kejriwal is making "baseless allegations" about voter list in his constituency and "talking" about contesting from two seats.

The AAP leaders have accused the BJP of filing applications in bulk from different constituencies, including New Delhi, for the deletion of thousands of AAP supporters' names from the electoral roll.

At the presser, Kejriwal said a meeting of AAP leaders with officials of the Election Commission is due Thursday evening, in which all the issues, including deletion of voters' names, will be discussed.

The AAP supremo also thanked INDIA bloc members, including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), for extending support to AAP for the Assembly elections.

The Congress, which leads the anti-BJP INDIA bloc, is going solo in the Delhi polls and has so far announced names of 48 candidates.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5. The results will be out on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

